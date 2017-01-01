We’ve gone back to the beginning of the nuclear industry to explore another path.

The nuclear industry of the 1950s was defined by an inexhaustible optimism and rigorous scientific thinking. Anything was possible, and nuclear energy promised to power the world. Revolutionary designs were prolific. Today, however, this technological diversity has been narrowed, and the industry has become locked into one design: the light water reactor. We’re challenging this strategy and have returned to the beginning to explore another path, and another design – the molten salt reactor. This simple reactor design, updated with modern technology and materials, has the potential to revolutionize the nuclear industry.