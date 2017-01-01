We at Transatomic Power are nuclear engineers with a new approach for electricity generation. We started this company because we believe it is possible to power the world while helping it thrive.
Let’s think radically differently.
We’ve gone back to the beginning of the nuclear industry to explore another path.
The nuclear industry of the 1950s was defined by an inexhaustible optimism and rigorous scientific thinking. Anything was possible, and nuclear energy promised to power the world. Revolutionary designs were prolific. Today, however, this technological diversity has been narrowed, and the industry has become locked into one design: the light water reactor. We’re challenging this strategy and have returned to the beginning to explore another path, and another design – the molten salt reactor. This simple reactor design, updated with modern technology and materials, has the potential to revolutionize the nuclear industry.
Let’s create
abundant energy that is clean, reliable, and cheaper than fossil fuels.
Fossil fuels currently dominate the world’s energy economy. We can change this.
Our reactor generates carbon-free electricity at a price that is less expensive than coal — we can replace the coal plants coming offline in the US, and serve as an alternative to new coal plants being built internationally. We are a low-cost, environmentally-friendly alternative to fossil fuels; we can power the world while keeping it clean.
Compare the upfront and annual costs of where our electricity comes from :
In dollars per megawatt-hour of electricity. Notice that gas costs can vary drastically.
- Upfront Cost
- Annual Cost
Let’s be safe.
Through exploration and inventiveness, we can tap the safety benefits of older designs.
The scientific genius of the molten salt reactor design is that it is inherently safe, as proven at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory in the 1960s. Unlike light water reactors, the design doesn’t require a constant supply of external electric power to pump water over their core to keep them from heating up catastrophically. If our reactor were to lose external electric power, and even if there were no operators on site, its fuel would drain via gravity and naturally freeze solid. In addition, our system operates at atmospheric pressure which means that there is no driving force to push the reactor material beyond the site boundary.
Let’s create jobs.
Nuclear exports can be a cornerstone of economic growth.
Our reactor is designed to be mass-produced at a central location, and its key components are compact enough to be transported worldwide in shipping containers. We therefore reduce the cost of manufacture while creating local jobs, building the nation’s export economy, and providing abundant energy to countries that need it.
Let optimism reign.
A willingness to question one’s assumptions can lead to profound solutions.
At Transatomic Power, we are tackling one of the world’s toughest challenges: that of meeting increasing power demands while not contaminating the environment. Inspired by the 1950’s molten salt reactor design, we have designed a reactor that can generate vast amounts of clear power, is inherently harmless, and is affordable enough to replace fossil fuels. We hope you will join us on this quest to commercialize our technology: the quest to create abundant energy and a healthy world.